CHEYENNE – In Laramie and Albany counties, law enforcement agencies made 224 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made two arrests for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Nov. 6.
Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up as part of a multi-state impaired driving enforcement operation. For the 113th Border War college football game, traffic enforcement was concentrated on U.S. Highway 287, Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 to and from the game that was played in Laramie this year.
Wyoming law enforcement in Laramie and Albany counties also issued 59 speeding citations, four seat belt citations, 38 other citations, 167 warnings and arrested 19 people for other violations.
The weather was not a factor in southeast Wyoming during the operation. There were no fatal crashes reported during the 14-hour operation.
Agencies involved include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and the Cheyenne Police Department.
Agencies involved in Colorado include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, Estes Park Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol.