CHEYENNE — Two local men were arrested last week for allegedly voting while ineligible because of prior felony convictions.

David L. Hakala, 45, and Brandon J. Toth, 40, both of Cheyenne, are accused of voting illegally in the November 2020 general election. Their rights to vote had not been restored following felony convictions, according to court documents.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

