'Vote here'

Cheyenne residents line up to vote at the Laramie County Governmental Complex in Cheyenne on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Two local men were arrested last week for allegedly voting while ineligible because of prior felony convictions.

