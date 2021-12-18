CHEYENNE – The entrance of east Cheyenne’s Walmart Supercenter was brightly illuminated Friday afternoon – not by Christmas decorations, but by flashing patrol vehicles’ lights.
Law enforcement officers from across Laramie County came together for Shop with a Cop, a yearly event that provides students in need a chance to shop for holiday gifts, whether for themselves or for others. It was also an opportunity for the children to meet and interact with law enforcement in a positive environment, officers said.
This year, 31 students chosen from Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2 were given about $150 to spend, said Sgt. Jeremy Beck, spokesperson for the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Any additional funds raised by the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association will go to the districts to pay for school lunches for kids who can’t afford them.
Each participating child was also given a meal to take home to their families for the holidays, provided by law enforcement spouses.
Students were paired with an officer, deputy or trooper, who picked them up from school in a patrol vehicle and drove them to Walmart at 580 Livingston Ave. There, officers helped students choose gifts from aisles of toys and games.
Law enforcement officers from the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming State Parks participated in Friday’s holiday event.
Highway Patrol Maj. Karl Germain was shopping with Kaytianna Dewey, a sixth grader at Henderson Elementary School in Cheyenne.
Kaytianna, 11, had been focused on shopping for her brother and sister, as well as other members of her family. She said her favorite part of the day was getting to meet Germain.
“He seems really nice,” Kaytianna said.
Germain has been participating in Shop with a Cop events across Wyoming for about a decade.
“It’s just a great way to give back to the community, as well as work on that relationship – get to spend time with a student, help those in need and just show a personal side of a police officer that you don’t normally get to,” Germain said.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Jacquot agreed.
“Kids are always near and dear to my heart, and I’ve always believed that trying to bridge that gap between the youth and law enforcement is an important thing, because these kids only see us when things are really bad, usually,” said Jacquot, who is also a school resource officer. “I think it’s just important to make sure that we keep that relationship positive, too.”
Jacquot’s shopping partner, 9-year-old Dayton Habben, was excited to play with a rubber shark hand puppet he’d picked out.
Dayton, who attends Willadsen Elementary in Granite Canon, even picked up coffee and tea for his mom and dad.
Evelyn Carpenter, 9, was accompanied by Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco and his wife, Lisa.
The fourth grader started her shopping trip by finding gifts for the animals in her life: a small pet bed, several chew toys, even a present for the fish. Next, she pointed out some clothing she’d chosen for her mother.
Evelyn’s favorite part of the day?
“Just having the (patrol car) ride and chatting with these two,” she said, gesturing to the Franciscos.
She paused for a moment.
“And meeting Alex,” Evelyn said, looking at CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas.
Chief Francisco said that, in his experience, it was common for the students to pick out gifts for their parents and other family members. He said he and Lisa had to encourage Evelyn to pick out something for herself.
“It’s just fun to watch them get into the spirit of giving with this process,” Francisco said.
Laramie County’s version of Shop with a Cop was started in 2015 by the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association.
In 2019, more than $6,100 was raised for the cause, paying for gifts through Shop with a Cop and for school lunches for students in need.