LARAMIE – Law enforcement agencies have been working with the FBI to investigate a sexual extortion case involving teenagers on the social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram, the Laramie Police Department has reported.
More than 150 victims nationwide have so far been identified, including students in Albany County and elsewhere in Wyoming. The suspects target teens in the middle and high school age range with no preference on gender, said LPD spokesperson Steve Morgan.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Laramie police have been working with the FBI since being notified of the alleged “sextortion” earlier this year. The case involves multiple suspects blackmailing juvenile students into sending sexually explicit photos and videos.
The suspect will send photos or videos from a previous victim and threaten to release the contents unless the new target sends photos and videos of him or herself, a press release says.
“The suspect demands videos and images over a multi-day period and claims that if the the victim complies and the suspect will delete the files. This is not true,” the press release said. “The suspect forces (under threat of exposure) the child victim to conduct video calls which show the victim’s face, while the suspect keeps (their) own face hidden. This is done so the suspect can further exploit the child victim.”
Instagram is part of Meta, the name for the company that also owns Facebook. Snapchat is owned by Snap Inc.
Neither Meta nor Snapchat responded to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s request for information Thursday on how to prevent such sextortion. Local authorities in the Cheyenne area also did not immediately provide any immediate information on any investigations.
In such sex extortion crimes, the suspect also will force victims to share their friends or followers lists, authorities have warned.
“Although the suspect(s) remain unidentified, Wyoming DCI and LPD continue to actively investigate this case and work with the FBI in an effort to put a stop to this ongoing exploitation,” the press release says.
Anyone who receives a message of this nature should report it to a police department non-emergency dispatch number. You can also contact the Wyoming DCI at 307-777-7181.
Do not respond to the messages or view any content sent, but do save the messages for reporting purposes, Morgan advised. People also should not accept friend requests from accounts they don’t know or share others’ information.
“The suspect depends on victims feeling ashamed or guilty to continue to exploit them. Remember, it is not your fault,” the press release says. “Regardless of what the suspect says, (they) will not stop the exploitation regardless of how many images or videos a victim sends.”