LGBTQ Wyoming law illustration
Photo illustration by Tennessee Watson/WyoFile

As a wave of legislation restricting transgender rights swept through statehouses across the country this year, Wyoming broke with what some say is a decades-long tradition of blocking anti-LGBTQ bills.

Activists deployed a strategy, they say, that worked for decades: aligning LGBTQ rights with the core Republican principle that government should sparingly intervene in citizens’ private decisions.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

