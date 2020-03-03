LARAMIE – The Wyoming Legislature’s construction budget bill survived an attempt Monday morning to defund a planned renovation and expansion of the University of Wyoming’s College of Law.
On Friday, the House of Representatives voted to start negotiations on the bill, with $50 million in building projects for the University of Wyoming listed among the state’s construction projects for the 2021-22 biennium.
That funding was recommended by the House Appropriations Committee, which included $12.5 million for an expansion and renovation of the law school ahead of its 100th anniversary celebration this fall.
During the House’s first opportunity for amendments Tuesday morning, legislators defeated an amendment to strip out all funding for the law school.
Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, introduced that amendment and said he “question(ed) the need” for the funding, even though he complimented the project.
“No matter where you fit on the political spectrum, I think we can agree that every single project in the ‘cap-con’ build is good,” he said.
After Monday’s vote, the House version of the bill still includes $50 million for UW. However, the bill will still face one more vote in the House today, and several more amendments are likely.
Clem said he plans to introduce another amendment on third reading that would reduce the funding for the law school – though it wouldn’t completely eliminate all $12.5 million.
Once the capital construction bill, Senate File 119, passes the House, a “conference committee” consisting of House members and senators – typically three legislators from each chamber – will have to meet to forge a compromise over how much funding UW will receive.
“I understand the logic of (the House adding $50 million) to position yourself when going into a conference committee,” Clem said Monday. “One side is aiming low, and the other side is aiming high. Frankly, that disgusts me a little bit. That’s playing politics. I would rather just do what we think is good policy, not what we think is good to position ourselves into a conference committee.”
SF 119 passed the Senate with no funding for UW last week. Before being amended at the behest of the chamber’s most conservative legislators, the Senate version originally contained $25 million for UW construction – some of which could be used at the discretion of the Board of Trustees for the College of Law.
If the House does pass SF 119 with College of Law funding intact, that funding has a good chance of making it into law. When UW’s funding was cut in the Senate on a 17-12 vote, several senators who voted to strip that $25 million lump-sum simultaneously indicated that they would support specifically funding the College of Law program. Gov. Mark Gordon had recommended $12 million for the project in a January letter to the Joint Appropriations Committee.
UW has already moved forward on both Level I and Level II studies – two of three studies that are defined by Wyoming statute and typically occur before the construction of public buildings. In September, the trustees signed off on an external design for the renovated College of Law that was created by an outside architectural firm. The project would add about 19,000 square feet and renovate about 23,000 square feet of existing space.