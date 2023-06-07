A freshman state lawmaker says the federal government must obtain the consent of the Wyoming Legislature to acquire more property — even private property from a willing seller — in the state. Legal experts say the argument smacks of debunked legal posturing in a long-simmering fight against federal land ownership and management in the West.

Sen. Bob Ide, R-Casper, criticized the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s 2022 acquisition of the privately held Marton Ranch property in Natrona and Carbon counties, in a May 3 letter to the agency’s Casper Field Office. The U.S. Constitution and federal case law, Ide wrote, gives the state Legislature authority to approve or disapprove of land transfers to the federal government, as well as whether to grant the federal government “exclusive jurisdiction” to dictate management over lands it acquires in the state.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

