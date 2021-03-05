CASPER – Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, wants to raise Wyoming’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, but she’s not confident fellow lawmakers will support her proposal.
The freshman lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday to raise the state’s minimum wage from $5.15 to $15 an hour beginning July 1. The bill also repeals the minimum wage exemption for tipped workers like waitstaff.
Currently, no state offers a $15 minimum wage, but Wyoming’s floor is among the lowest in the nation at $5.15 an hour. That wage is tied with Georgia for the lowest in the U.S., and it hasn’t changed since 2001. While the federal minimum of $7.25 supersedes the state floor, the federal minimum hasn’t changed since 2009.
Still, the Wyoming Legislature hasn’t been kind to similar proposals in the past. Two years ago, lawmakers killed a bill to raise the state minimum wage to $8.50. Six other lawmakers have co-sponsored Provenza’s bill. Regardless of whether the body supports it, Provenza said she hopes it will open a conversation.
“While the bill is highly unlikely to pass this year, I think we can move people in a direction to demand better,” Provenza said.
Research supports the idea that Wyoming’s minimum wage is too low to support an individual. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology published a study earlier this year suggesting the federal minimum wage is not enough money to support an individual anywhere in the U.S.
In Wyoming, a family of four needs an income of at least $55,200 a year to be able to support themselves, according to a self-sufficiency report by the Wyoming Women’s Foundation.
No county in Wyoming can support a family on minimum wage, according to that report. Democratic federal lawmakers, too, have looked at increasing the minimum wage but recently hit a roadblock while crafting the latest federal pandemic aid package. One proposal would have raised the federal minimum to $15 an hour by 2025.
The national debate over the minimum wage is complicated. A Congressional Budget Office report suggests a $15 minimum would lift almost 1 million people out of poverty, but it would cost 1.5 million jobs and widen the national debt.
House leadership has not acted on Provenza’s bill, which will need to be referred to a committee to be considered.