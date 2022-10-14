CHEYENNE – Election issues were at the forefront of Friday's agenda for the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.

Members of the committee spent the day focused on election integrity, election systems, vacancies in elected offices and assuring ballot records are available to the public. They passed four out of the six bills on the topics, which will be considered by the full Legislature during the 2023 general session.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus