CHEYENNE – In a one-day session Tuesday marking the start of the 66th Wyoming Legislature’s business, lawmakers in both chambers agreed to delay much of the general session as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, despite a few objections from some far-right members of the body.
Although the one-day session was conducted virtually, about half of the state’s 90 lawmakers came to the Capitol to participate in the day’s proceedings, which mainly focused on adopting legislative rules and formally electing new leadership officials. Ultimately, the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives both voted to adjourn until Jan. 27, at which point they’ll reconvene for an eight-day virtual session.
The decision to delay the session was not unanimous, however, as 14 lawmakers in the 60-member House voted against delaying the session. In the 30-member Senate, six legislators were opposed to the postponement.
During discussion in the House, a handful of lawmakers pushed back on proposed rules that would essentially allow lawmakers to be considered present for session meetings that they attend virtually. Rep. Robert Wharff, R-Evanston, who was among those in the House to oppose postponement, said he heard from many constituents who want lawmakers to stay in session.
“This pandemic, while it’s very serious, it’s no longer an unknown thing,” Wharff said during floor debate Tuesday. “We have the ability to treat it. I just think it’s a mistake, and I would urge the body to consider the oaths they’ve taken.”
His position quickly drew pushback from members of Republican leadership, many of whom were formally elected Tuesday. House Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Greear, R-Worland, said he understood his colleagues’ frustration, but he emphasized the amended rules were necessary to protect legislative staff, especially the retired volunteers who help out during the session.
“It is extremely difficult to manage and do our jobs effectively without the work that our staff does,” Greear said. “If we were to stay in session, I’m going to hazard a guess that we would be somewhere around 20% effective without the help of our staff.”
In sum, the one-day session was an effort “to start us off on the right foot,” newly elected House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said after adjournment Tuesday, and he felt that effort was accomplished.
“Part of what we were trying to accomplish today is get some certainty both in how we were going to do business and when we were going to do business, so I appreciate the bodies … for adopting them,” Barlow said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Lawmakers’ work will continue soon after the one-day session Tuesday, as virtual committee meetings have been scheduled for three consecutive days starting next Tuesday, Jan. 19. During those three days of virtual meetings, lawmakers on the committees will consider and hear public testimony on several bills that were already sponsored by a committee during the interim session.
From there, the bills advanced by the committee will be considered during an eight-day virtual session set to begin Jan. 27. That virtual session will adjourn Feb. 5, according to the legislative schedule.
In the week of Feb. 22, lawmakers may then hold up to three days of additional committee meetings for the consideration of other bills leading up to the start of the in-person session. If health conditions allow for the in-person gatherings at the state Capitol, the general session would then run from March 1 until April 2.
Few masks among lawmakers
While about half of Wyoming lawmakers came to the Capitol to participate in the virtual session, few of them wore masks throughout proceedings on the chamber floors.
In the House, roughly five representatives kept their masks on during debate, though that number occasionally dwindled to one. The Senate, which had about 18 members present at the Capitol, had four members consistently wear masks during floor debates.
Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, when asked about the lack of masks in a news conference Tuesday, said that “people are more concerned with getting our work done.”
“There were some masks, there weren’t, but at the same time, we have a job to do,” Dockstader said. “We needed to get the process started, and to venture into whether we have a mask or not just causes more problems in actually, in my opinion, getting the work done.”
Barlow, meanwhile, noted a resolution he read to begin the day’s proceedings in honor of the late Rep. Roy Edwards, who died of COVID-19 complications last year.
“It’s very real to the members of this body, the seriousness,” Barlow said.
“We wanted to get in, initiate our work, and then, we will do our best to continue the work in the safest manner possible – virtual committee meetings next week, a virtual session the following week,” Barlow added. “Now, will there still be members that come down here and want to participate from the floor? Likely. Very likely.”
The lack of mask use was a primary reason that all nine Democrats in the Wyoming Legislature elected to participate virtually in the one-day session. Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, was critical of lawmakers who didn’t don masks in a news conference Tuesday, stating the Legislature is “rewarding the least compliant behavior.”
“It’s disappointing to me that we’ve effectively disregarded those (requirements), because they’re too hard to enforce,” Rothfuss said. “What it comes down to is we have legislators that are not willing to adhere to rules. They’re not willing to utilize the best practices that are our easy remedies.”
While a statewide mask mandate for Wyoming remains in effect and applies in government buildings open to the public, the decision on whether to enforce mask use on the chamber floors ultimately falls to the House speaker and Senate president, Rothfuss said.
The timeline for the rest of the Legislature’s session this year will also hinge on the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in coming months. In a conversation with reporters, Barlow said he had discussed the possibility of vaccinating legislative staff with the governor’s office, though any potential plans to prioritize legislative staff were never finalized.
“Can we fit some of our folks, particularly session staff, into one of those higher categories? That was our interest,” Barlow said. “We still will continue to visit with the governor’s office and see where that opportunity is.”