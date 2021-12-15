Legislators from across the state spent time this week discussing whether Laramie County should join with Goshen County to the north or Albany County to the west for equal representation, as lawmakers continue the state’s redistricting process following the 2020 census.
In a plan he called the “I-80 compromise,” Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, proposed that Albany and Laramie counties band together to create 10 self-contained districts in Laramie County, one shared district between the two counties and three self-contained districts in Albany County. Boner proposed his idea at a Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee meeting Tuesday after weeks of ongoing discussion about redistricting in Wyoming.
Boner’s plan would move Laramie County closer to having 11 House members, and would also shift boundaries across the I-80 corridor similar to population changes tracked in the 2020 census. Boner’s plan would include 10 House districts completely positioned within Laramie County, with an average size of 9,419 residents. One legislative district would be shared between Laramie and Albany County, and would be made up of 6,314 Laramie County residents and 3,300 Albany County residents. That would mean that the remaining three seats in Albany County would include on average 9,652 residents, he said.
“That 9,200 is skimming right at the bottom of the end of the range, and then you have an even House district split between Carbon and Albany County,” Boner said.
Boner’s plan includes one shared Albany/Carbon County district with 4,807 residents from each county, and one district fully positioned in Carbon County with 9,730 people. Finally, there would be 12 House districts in Region 10, including Sweetwater County, with an average size of 9,530 residents.
“You have a full House district above average in Carbon, and then there is a hard split between Carbon and Sweetwater,” Boner said.
When asked if his plan cuts Albany County in half, Boner replied that a previous plan proposed by Rep. Dan Zwontizer, R-Cheyenne, is what cuts that county in half, when it comes to state Senate representation.
Zwonitzer acknowledged that his proposal, which would bring Laramie County closer to 11 House representatives by nesting House districts with Goshen County instead of Albany County, could cause an issue when it comes to Senate representation. He said he will return to the committee with maps including four alternatives for Senate district nesting, which could respectively affect Sheridan, Johnson, Natrona or Albany County Senate districts.
“Somewhere, there is going to be a give, and we can talk as a committee where we think that might be,” Zwonitzer said.
He acknowledged that Boner’s proposal was an attempt to solve the Senate nesting issue, but said the majority of the House members in Laramie County would prefer to join with Goshen County for its Senate nesting. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, agreed.
“The preference for Laramie County would be for nesting with Goshen County and having 11 House districts coming out of Laramie County, and leaving Region 2, or Albany County, untouched,” Rothfuss said. “I don’t really know who the compromise is compromising with, but it seems very disadvantageous to the interests of Albany County, and on behalf of the Senate delegation and the House delegation, we would be very concerned with this proposal.”
However, Rep. Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas, said there has been a population shift along the I-80 corridor in Wyoming that Boner’s proposal addresses.
“There is a loss of population on the west side, and a gain in population on the east side” of I-80, Clausen said. “A House seat solution seems reasonable, and pushes toward our mission of balancing those two interests.”
Rep. Danny Eyre, R-Lyman, said Boner's plan provides the conceptual framework for shifting boundaries across southern Wyoming to compensate for the population change.
“When you look at the areas of the state that have gained population, it is in Laramie County. If you look at areas of the state that have lost population, it is Carbon, Sweetwater and Sublette County,” he said. “I think it is a good concept, if we can make it work.”
Zwonitzer reiterated that there isn’t much willingness from either Laramie or Albany County to proceed with Boner’s plan.
“There is not a huge amount of agreement, or willingness, from the Laramie and Albany County delegations to put in that type of effort that we would think is disadvantageous to us,” Zwonitzer said.
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said the Laramie County delegation does not support reaching into Albany County, and the Albany County delegation does not support joining with Laramie County.
“It is not that we don’t like each other. It is just that we have sufficient numbers for where we are within our own counties, and being consistent with what the rest of the state wants, with that wisdom of staying within the county, we are there,” Nethercott said.
When it comes to creating communities of interest, Laramie County has more in common with Goshen than Albany County, she continued.
“There is a presupposition that Laramie County is modern, but much of it is rural,” Nethercott said.
Communities like Hillsdale, Pine Bluffs and Burns have significantly more in common with the towns of Yoder, Torrington and Lingle on the southeastern part of the state than with communities to the west, she said.
“(They are) all farming communities in the southeastern part of the state, and for that, it just makes sense to have the community of interest there,” Nethercott said. “We are 45 miles over a mountain pass” to Laramie.