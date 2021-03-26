CHEYENNE – With about a week left in their general session, state lawmakers from both legislative chambers have reached a preliminary agreement on Wyoming’s supplemental budget, which contains more than $400 million in cuts.
The proposal will still need to gain final approval from a majority in both the Senate and House of Representatives before it could head to Gov. Mark Gordon for consideration.
Earlier this month, budget proposals were advanced from each chamber with differences totaling more than $40 million in overall spending, of which about $17 million in the divide came from the state’s general fund. The House, which leadership described as taking a more “optimistic” outlook, had pushed for a restoration of more funds to the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Department of Family Services, specifically for programs offering services to seniors, at-risk youth and people with developmental disabilities.
Leading lawmakers from both sides have been working together through a joint conference committee to iron out their differences. Ultimately, lawmakers on the committee agreed to restore roughly $13 million to health-related programs, out of an initial House proposal to put back $18.4 million.
The restored programs offer a wide range of services, including health care waivers for children with mental health needs and individuals with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. Another item restored in the supplemental budget is the Wyoming Home Services program, which provides in-home care to an average of 1,900 seniors statewide each year.
Part of the reason that lawmakers were able to reach an agreement with relative ease was due to the federal stimulus package signed into law earlier this month, House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, told reporters Friday. Wyoming is set to receive roughly $1 billion under the American Rescue Plan, and although that money will not be deployed for several months – and is not being used in the supplemental budget proposal – the promise of that money helped to smooth out some of the differences between the bodies.
“We're not actually counting on federal dollars to do these things,” Barlow said of the restorations. “We’re going to use our own dollars to do what we're doing in the budget, one, to maintain a maintenance of effort, and two, because there are programs that we don't need to cut. Revenues are better.”
With regards to the federal money coming in, the state Legislature will likely reconvene for a special session sometime in July to determine the best ways to use the influx of funding. State leaders are still awaiting further guidance from the federal government on ways that Wyoming will be able to use that money, according to House Majority Leader Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale.
The federal stimulus package also helped to bridge divides between the chambers over another main difference in their budget proposals: more than $20 million in state aid to the University of Wyoming that was included only in the House proposal. Ultimately, the agreement sides with the House position on most of the UW funding, along with an $8 million boost for the state's community colleges.
Senate Vice President Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, told reporters Friday that while many specific guidelines of the federal stimulus package have yet to be sorted out, lawmakers understood there is a maintenance of effort requirement for higher education spending. In other words, the state needs to maintain a level of spending that is close to what it has spent in recent fiscal cycles.
Although lawmakers on the committee were able to sort through their differences, the supplemental budget proposal will still need to gain final approval from a majority in both bodies to head to the governor, who initiated the first round of budget cuts last summer in response to swift downturns in the state's mineral industries.
Lawmakers on the joint conference committee plan to present their revised budget proposal on the chamber floors Monday morning.