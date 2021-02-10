CHEYENNE – After wrapping up their eight-day, virtual session last week, Wyoming lawmakers plan to meet in Cheyenne for the bulk of their general session starting March 1, with several pressing issues facing the state.
A group of Republican legislative leaders held a virtual press conference Tuesday to discuss some of the challenges before the Legislature this year, with a consensus that K-12 education funding and wide-ranging budget cut proposals will be the two key issues to address during the month-long session.
“As far as our priority goes going into it, we’ve got to make sure that we find a way, a solution, to deal with the shortfall of funding,” Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said. “That’s my focus, and that’s what I would hope our floor focus will be on.”
However, with nearly 100 individual bills already filed and many more expected to emerge in coming weeks, Dockstader added that he would still want proposals from individual lawmakers to get a fair hearing on their chamber floors.
But the majority of the discussion Tuesday circled back to Gov. Mark Gordon’s supplemental budget proposal, which includes roughly $500 million in cuts, along with the elimination of more than 60 employees. Lawmakers largely agreed that it was too early to tell how in line the Legislature would be with the governor’s proposal.
“I’ve heard from members in our caucus on both sides, some that want to cut more and some that want to see a program or two put back in,” House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said. “We do have a rainy-day account, and there may be members in the body that feel it’s raining. I think we’ll have all of those discussions.”
Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, noted the state’s latest revenue estimates, which showed an overall uptick in the forecast of roughly $131 million this biennium, could lead lawmakers to revisit some of the proposed cuts to services and programs for the state’s most vulnerable.
“I think you’ll find that even the most hard-nosed conservative understands the need in our individual communities to take care of the most vulnerable, and those safety net programs serve a real purpose,” Greear said.
Beyond the supplemental budget proposal before the Legislature, the general session will also include serious discussions about K-12 education funding, with a funding shortfall of roughly $300 million forecasted for the biennium. The Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration recently advanced a proposal that would cut $100 million from the K-12 education system’s funding model, along with a provision that could boost the state’s sales and use tax.
“I frankly think it’s the second biggest, or the biggest, discussion we should have this whole session – our budget, and what’s the priorities on our general fund side? And what are we going to do about the K-12 side?” Sommers said Tuesday. “To me … I think it should be a combination, frankly, of new revenue – of taxes – and cuts.”
Sommers also pointed to a poll released last week, which found education cuts and personal tax increases were the two biggest areas of concerns for Wyoming residents, as an example of the challenge before the state.
“It showed the public doesn’t want to cut education, and they don’t want to get taxed, and so it’s kind of a tough deal,” Sommers said. “We can continue to eat the (rainy-day fund) for about three more years, and then that backstop for education ends. … I intend to try my hardest to have that conversation in the House.”
Some of those initial conversations will likely come during the week of Feb. 22, when several legislative committees will meet to consider bills in advance of the largely in-person session. The week after that, lawmakers will head to Cheyenne for the session.
Enforcing mask use, social distancing
During the March session, mask usage and social distancing will be required for members of the public who come to the Capitol. State lawmakers will also be required to wear masks unless they are seated at their desks or when maintaining six feet of social distance.
When some lawmakers came to the Capitol for initial proceedings last month, many did not wear masks or maintain social distancing.
During the press conference Tuesday, House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said compliance among lawmakers may not have been as good as desired recently, but added he was hopeful that “everyone takes their part in being responsible to protecting each other” next month.
“I can tell you where I draw the line, and when I visited with members individually, is when staff was involved,” Barlow said. “We don’t interact with staff … if we’re not masked.”
Barlow added that he, along with the rest of leadership, plan to set the example “for how we should be acting.” With lawmakers also having the option to get vaccinated under the session plan announced last week, Barlow and Dockstader were unsure of precisely how many were getting the vaccine, with the main priority being for legislative staff to have the option to get the protection.
“My full focus is getting that staff vaccinated – our chief clerks, our legal support, everybody – and from what I understand, we’ve got that well underway, if not complete,” Dockstader said.
The largely in-person session, which will include ways for the public to participate and testify virtually in meetings, is scheduled to conclude April 2.