Both chambers of the Wyoming Legislature have passed a bill intended to strengthen the state’s rare earths industry, and Gov. Mark Gordon signed it into law Tuesday.

Rare earth elements — a category of materials needed for a wide range of technologies, from smartphones to fighter jets — are often found alongside radioactive elements like uranium and thorium. When rare earths are mined, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a federal agency, typically oversees the handling and disposal of those hazardous byproducts.

