CHEYENNE – With COVID-19 case numbers in Wyoming continuing to climb to record highs in recent days, lawmakers advanced a bill Monday that would establish a task force to review the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic and better prepare for the next one.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced responses from every level of government in Wyoming, which had its first confirmed case in mid-March, and officials from virtually every governing body would be represented on the task force under the bill.
Members of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee were optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic would be over before any potential meetings of the task force. Its focus, rather than on responding to the current pandemic, would be on preparing for future ones.
“I think it is safe to predict that nature is likely to produce one of these things again,” Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said during the meeting. “It might be another 100 years before it does, but it might be next year, too, because those things are just totally unpredictable and uncontrollable.”
Under the advanced bill, the task force would consist of lawmakers, health officials and members representing K-12 education, business, county government and local tribes. While sometimes wary of forming task forces, the lawmakers largely agreed that the pandemic was an unusual situation.
“We had so many different moving parts that we really need to sit down and analyze and figure out what did we do well, what did we need to improve on, and what do we need to do next,” said Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle.
The only vote against the legislation was from Scott, who argued pandemic-related issues need to be looked at by a standing committee. The bill will now be up for consideration at the Legislature’s upcoming general session.
Bill would remove some public notice requirements
Lawmakers on the committee also advanced a bill Monday that would remove a statutory requirement for local governments in Wyoming to publish certain public notices in their local newspaper.
Under the proposed law, cities, towns and counties would instead have to post all of their meeting minutes and titles of passed ordinances on their official websites.
The bill, which passed by a 7-6 vote, was viewed as a way to help local governments prepare for likely budget cuts in the near future.
Though estimates varied on how much the required postings cost local governments, towns such as Torrington can spend as much as 1% of their general fund budgets on their required postings, according to Wyoming Association of Municipalities Executive Director David Fraser.
“One percent doesn't sound like a lot, but if you were just trying to figure out how to cut 20% out of your general fund budget, a percentage is significant,” Fraser said during the meeting. “That is a big deal.”
The notices tended not to make up as much of larger cities’ budgets, with a city like Casper spending about 0.1% on them, Fraser said.
Though some lawmakers were wary of possibly limiting access to public matters, especially in smaller towns, others countered that the information could be accessed just as easily on a public website. Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, said he was uncomfortable with government support of a private industry.
“I look at what we're doing here, and it almost seems to be like a subsidy that we're giving to the newspapers through the municipalities,” Clem said, adding he was doubtful the proposal would impact transparency.
The proposal, which was opposed by representatives of the Wyoming Press Association, also drew some pushback from others on the committee. Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, recalled her time as a city council member, when some residents would get involved in issues "only because they saw something in the newspaper."
"I do both online and print, but I think the majority of our folks still are finding their information best from the printed newspaper," Schuler said. "Lastly, as a council member, if we were looking at budget cuts, there is an awful lot of places we could cut in our budgets, versus the small percentage that we would have to take a look at with newspapers and the ability to print."
Lawmakers also approved an amendment to include school districts as no longer required to publish official salaries. The legislation, if passed during lawmakers' upcoming session, would not remove all of the existing requirements, as some legal notices would still have to be published.