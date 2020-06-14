CHEYENNE – Following the cancellation of several summer events in Wyoming, including Cheyenne Frontier Days, state lawmakers are looking to help those events recover from the financial hits brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cancellations of several well-known rodeos in the state have forced event organizers to dip into their savings to cover what they’re already on the hook for.
CFD President Tom Hirsig told the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Interim Committee on Friday that the rodeo will lose about $3.7 million this year and, combined with added operating expenses, will use up its entire $6 million in savings.
“Essentially, it’s going to take every drop of money we’ve saved for 123 years to get the show next year,” Hirsig told the committee.
Even events planning to carry on as scheduled this year will likely face economic hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming Business Alliance President Cindy DeLancey told the committee.
“Think about any large event in your community, there’s businesses that are behind that event contributing resources to make it a success,” DeLancey said. “At a time when many businesses are struggling to make payroll, that has presented a unique set of challenges, in addition to some of the health concerns of planning a large-scale event.”
Lawmakers were sympathetic to those issues, as they voted to draft a bill to set up a program, likely through the Wyoming Business Council, to provide some of the state’s federal relief money to those events.
The proposal, which came from committee co-chair Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, would allocate between $30 million and $50 million in federal funds to be divided out to the reeling organizations. Events would only qualify for the funding if they have a charitable branch to their operations and have a proven economic impact on the local community.
“We aren’t trying to backfill wine tastings that really don’t have a big impact locally,” Driskill said.
Many of the events that would qualify for the funding operate as nonprofits, though the program set up under Driskill’s motion would not extend to other non-event nonprofits.
The committee also learned that nonprofits, after exclusion from the first of three grant programs set up by the Legislature, will be eligible for the next two, which are expected to launch in early July. The decision falls in line with that of another legislative committee that advanced a bill last week to explicitly include nonprofits in the remaining programs.
Rob Creager, who focuses on business policy within the governor’s office, reminded lawmakers that the nonprofits would still be able to apply for the majority of the grant funding – a total pool of about $275 million – despite their initial exclusion.
In addition to helping large events, lawmakers also agreed to draft a few other bills to address a variety of needs tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, including one that would offer financial assistance to some of the state’s tourism industries, such as hotels.
The committee also agreed to draft a bill that would provide immunity to business owners from lawsuits brought by people who have contracted COVID-19. The attempt came about a week after the Joint Judiciary Committee voted to draft a bill addressing the issue, which was already tackled once during the Legislature’s special session in May.
It remains unclear when state lawmakers could reconvene for another special session in coming months. In the meantime, the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Interim Committee will have another meeting June 22-23, tentatively slated to be held in person in Thermopolis.