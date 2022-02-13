CHEYENNE – As Wyoming lawmakers prepare to start the 2022 budget session Monday morning, members of the Joint Appropriations Committee said their budget bills closely align with the governor’s $2.3 billion recommendation.
They considered the proposals made by Gov. Mark Gordon for the 2023-24 biennium budget in December, which placed a significant emphasis on conservative and frugal spending. This was reflected in both his allocations for the general government appropriations and American Rescue Plan Act recovery funds.
“The Joint Appropriations Committee was broadly supportive of the governor’s base budget,” committee member Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, said. “I applaud the governor for resisting the temptation to spend more than necessary.”
Recommendations for state agency funding compared to the previous budget stayed flat, but one addition to the budget the governor included was an employee compensation increase. His office designated nearly $11 million for executive branch agencies, $11 million for the University of Wyoming, $7 million for community colleges and close to $2 million for members of the judicial branch.
Gordon told Appropriations Committee members at the end of 2021 that the exception was important for the future of Wyoming’s workforce. He reported state employees are currently paid below the 2017 market compensation rate, and a recent survey conducted by the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information revealed 38% of workers had a second job. The same survey found that 3% of the state workforce took advantage of SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and other assistance services.
“We are hemorrhaging talent and experience,” Gordon testified in December. “The private sector, which is always quick to respond to opportunity, is picking off some of our best and most talented.”
Stith said in light of inflation and the governor’s request, the committee approved what would result in about a 5% pay raise for state employees. But there likely will be debates in both chambers of the Wyoming Legislature before the final amount is adopted.
“The differences between what the governor proposed and what we adopted is not very large,” committee member Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, said. “We went with the governor’s budget, I would say the vast majority. We did make some changes. We had some differences. But we’ll go through the process and see what further changes the body wants to make.”
The largest differences in the budget, Gierau acknowledged, were not in the general government appropriations, but rather the American Rescue Plan Act funds. Stith supported that sentiment, saying alterations were made in dollar amounts, such as allocating more funding toward permanent savings than the nearly $400 million the governor recommended. The JAC also put $75 million toward the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund and the Common School Permanent Land Fund.
Gierau added there was $100 million put toward cities and towns for water and municipal projects, which will go through the State Loan and Investment Board. Another $55 million was recommended in the budget bill for hospitals.
“We tried our best to appropriate those one-time dollars toward things that would help the state over the long term,” he said. “Long-term economic growth, long-term stability for water systems, for hospitals, for our infrastructure and long-term economic development.”
The lawmakers on the Appropriations Committee are looking forward to seeing how the Legislature responds to the amendments they made to the budget, and the debates to be had. But there is more than just funding to discuss. Redistricting and nearly 200 other bills are on the docket for representatives and senators to consider in a maximum of 22 working days.
“I think it’ll just force us to be focused,” Stith said. “And I think one effect of it will be that there’ll be fewer individual bills that will be considered.”