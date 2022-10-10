Chris Rothfuss

State Sen. Chris Rothfuss speaks during a discussion about Senate File 103 during an Education Committee hearing on in February in the Capitol. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – A group of state lawmakers recommended a $70 million external cost adjustment Monday for the state’s K-12 school funding model in the wake of inflationary pressures.

Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee approved the motion, 8-5, after hearing testimony about the cost pressures on school districts in the state, as well as a report outlining the $90 million shortfall between the evidence-based model and statutory model. The recommendation will be sent in a memo to the Joint Appropriations Committee, which will consider it at its next meeting Oct. 27.

