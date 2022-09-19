Rep. Ember Oakley

State Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, talks on the phone on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Capitol. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

WyoFile.com

The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee will not sponsor legislation to make some kinds of drug use while pregnant a felony. The bill was modeled after failed legislation from the 2022 session that classifies methamphetamine or certain narcotic drug use by a pregnant woman as child endangerment.

