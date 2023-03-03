20230224 SenateChambers16-ms.jpg

A morning session takes place Feb. 24 in the Senate chamber. As Wyoming's legislative session comes to a close, lawmakers shared their thoughts on legislation that will make an impact for residents. 

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – As the Wyoming Legislature wrapped up its general session Friday, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said impactful legislation came out of the 37-day gathering.

They weighed in on the bills they believed would most benefit residents and push the state forward, whether that be through property tax relief or extending health care services for pregnant mothers.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

