CHEYENNE – After meeting virtually for one day to kick off the Wyoming Legislature’s general session earlier this month, state lawmakers plan to return to their computer monitors – and some to the Capitol – for an eight-day session set to begin Wednesday, during which as many as 40 vetted bills could be considered by the body.
The eight-day session, which will be conducted via Zoom and streamed live on YouTube, will not involve some of the biggest issues facing the Legislature, specifically massive budget cuts to state agencies and proposed reductions to K-12 education funding. Instead, lawmakers will be focused on a slew of bills advanced by legislative committees during virtual meetings last week.
“This session, other than being virtual, should run very close (to a normal session), and it won’t be quite as crazy,” said Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower. "I don't think most of the bills were brought forward were the big, meaty bills that are going to really have heavy debate.”
Some of the bills that will be considered are time sensitive, Driskill said, pointing to an omnibus water bill outlining construction projects that need to get underway this spring as an example. He also noted a bill aiming to make skill-based games permanently legal in the state as one likely to generate more robust debate.
Individually sponsored bills will not be considered during the eight-day session, said Driskill, who serves as the Majority Floor Leader in the Senate.
“Leadership feels very strongly that individual bills, which have never been seen outside of the body, really require a different level of transparency and ability of the public to comment on them than committee bills that have been going on basically for the last year in the interim,” Driskill said.
Lawmakers will gavel in for the virtual session at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with plans to quickly move into the first reading of some bills advanced by standing committees last week. From there, bills will need to win approval from their chamber of origin on three readings by Friday, the last day for bills to cross over to the other chamber. Although normal session procedures require the three bill readings to occur on three separate days, Driskill said the rules could be tweaked for the eight-day session.
"We have, in the past, suspended rules and allowed ourselves to do two readings of a bill in one day, and that may have to happen in this condensed schedule," Driskill said. "You might have a bill that is read in on second reading in the morning, and the third reading in the afternoon. So, we'll do it just as normal other than that possible exception."
Any bills that win approval on three readings by Friday evening will then be considered by a standing committee in the opposite chamber before possible floor debate next week.
Although lawmakers plan to wait until their in-person session, tentatively set to begin March 1, to consider the cuts included in this year's supplemental budget, at least one revenue-raising measure – a proposal to increase the state’s tobacco tax by 24 cents per cigarette pack – could be heard during the eight-day session. The bill was advanced by the House Revenue Committee last week.
“We’ll see what the House does with (the proposal),” said Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, who chairs the Senate Revenue Committee. “If it gets favorable consideration in the House, I'd like to see the Senate hear it. I really would.”
It remains to be seen how many legislators will show up at the Capitol for the virtual session. During the one-day kick-off earlier this month, about half of the body’s 90 members participated from their respective chambers. Driskill said he would not be surprised to see 10 or more senators come to Cheyenne for proceedings this week.
Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, who attended the initial ceremony in person, said she will probably work from home this time around. The House Labor, Health and Social Service Committee, which Wilson chairs, has advanced two bills creating background checks for certified counselors, and it may sponsor another bill this week that would establish priority populations to receive state-funded mental health services.
“Most of the work we're trying to do, at least certainly on the Labor Committee, are not things where we're looking for adding money,” Wilson said. "The prioritization bill is really saying, 'OK, well, when things are tight, what do we need to do the most?' It's not fun. It's not happy, that's for sure.”
Lawmakers have been anxious to get back to the usual session format, with hopes that local vaccination efforts and COVID-19 numbers will allow for a full return to the Capitol on March 1.
“As much as possible, I'm really hoping for (an in-person session) in March, especially because my committee is very new. I have six new members out of nine,” Wilson said. “It would just be nice to be able to handle things in person, rather than in a rectangle."