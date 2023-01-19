CHEYENNE — Political parties will continue to play an important role in filling vacancies for elected officials after lawmakers voted down a bill on Wednesday that would have changed that process.

House Bill 63 would have stripped political parties’ role in filling vacancies for federal and state offices, requiring special elections if more than half of an officer’s term remained. When less than half the term was left for the empty seat, then the governor or county commissioners, depending on the vacated seat, would have appointed someone from a pool of applications.

