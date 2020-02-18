CHEYENNE – A bill highlighting a broader discussion about police deployments and public safety at Cheyenne Frontier Days was discussed for about an hour during a committee meeting Tuesday morning.
Senate File 134, which was introduced last week, would let CFD gain a malt beverage license through state law, rather than through the city of Cheyenne. Members of the Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee ultimately took no action on the bill, and they’ll continue discussion Thursday.
SF 134 marks the latest development in an ongoing discussion of how Cheyenne Police Department officers are funded for the annual rodeo festival, which has been around since 1897.
The city of Cheyenne has historically provided police officers to CFD at no cost. But last year, in order to reach an officer-to-attendant ratio that meets industry standards, CFD agreed to split the $100,000 cost for additional officers to patrol the rodeos and evening concerts. Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr has said the understanding was that after the first year, CFD would pick up the entire tab for the $100,000 annual cost.
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, city officials argued the bill would take away local control over the issue, and allow CFD to circumvent the one bargaining chip they have: issuance of a liquor permit.
“It appears as though this bill ... the underlying goal is to try to take away the oversight or the ability to monitor and set conditions on permits,” Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak said to lawmakers.
Kozak noted the city charges other events like the annual Cheyenne Marathon for the additional law enforcement necessary to meet safety standards, and it’s the standard in other Wyoming cities, too. For example, the University of Wyoming pays the city of Laramie for the police it needs at football games, Kozak said.
“In fact, I challenge you to find any special event that does not pay for its police and paramedic services,” Kozak said.
Orr told the committee that what keeps her up at night is the thought of a car backfire, a firework, a stampede or something else happening during one of the CFD concerts with about 25,000 people in attendance.
“I have been having this conversation for four years, and my patience wore thin,” Orr said. “So yes, it was a threat. Either they help pay for the services that they’re receiving, or the chief would not sign off on the beverage permit.”
Yet some lawmakers on the committee had a problem with how the city handled those negotiations with CFD.
“It reeks of extortion to me,” said Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, who chairs the committee. “When you conditionally put something on somebody and hold a gun to their head that they have to have to operate, you’ve not giving them the choice to negotiate.”
Driskill wondered whether the additional security would truly address a backfire or another dangerous incident at CFD.
“With the problem you’re talking about, are 30 police officers going to solve that problem?” Driskill asked. “The answer is no. They’re going to help it, undoubtedly, but they’re not going to stop it. And a thousand cops in Las Vegas isn’t going to stop another shooting.”
Driskill noted CFD is dependent on hundreds of volunteers every year to put the event together. He asked if the city has considered a volunteer program within CPD that would allow officers to get compensation time during other parts of the year, “so that they’re bought into the event, same as everyone else is.”
Kozak responded that legal precedent does not allow employees to volunteer for the same organization they work for, even if the employee wants to do so off-duty.
CFD President and CEO Tom Hirsig also testified before the committee, arguing the permitting and police force issues should be kept completely separate. He noted CFD is spending more than $500,000 on security fencing, additional private security and advisement from a former U.S. Marshal for the upcoming July event.
CFD can’t receive a malt beverage permit until 30 days before the event, which Hirsig argued could put the rodeo in a precarious position.
“Our organization needs to know, when we are selling thousands of tickets, that we can promise our customers the food and beverage they demand, and not be left 30 days prior to our show so that we cannot serve beer to our ticket buyers,” Hirsig said. “This would cause many disgruntled patrons on a hot July day.”
The city and CFD had been in the process of working through a memorandum of understanding to solidify the process, but Hirsig said Tuesday those conversations have been “few and far between.”
If the city ends up having to pay the $100,000 cost for the additional deployments, it remains unclear how it would be able to do so, if at all. Orr said before last year’s 50-50 split of the added costs, the city was going into its reserves to fund the overtime pay needed for its police officers and firefighters.
“Going through our budget right now, I will tell you I do not have $100,000 to dedicate for police services (at CFD),” Orr said. “We are looking at probably a deficit, we are looking at hiring freezes, we are looking at health insurance increases that we are going to have to be put on our employees ... we don’t have the ability right now to raise funds to pay for those (patrol) services.”
Orr said the city would prefer CFD impose a 50-cent “safety tax” or surcharge on each ticket to generate the funding for the private entity to fund the law enforcement.
Sen. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, who sponsored SF 134 and serves on the committee, said he understood the mayor’s struggles, given their fiscal constraints.
“It’s the way you went about it,” Moniz told Orr.
Another lawmaker on the five-member committee seemed slightly frustrated with both parties. Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton, D-Rock Springs, said “there needs to be something being done besides them threatening you and you being forced to pay.”
“This is not the Wyoming way,” Anselmi-Dalton said. “We need a better plan, and having us put a bill on that says the city has no right to negotiate, that’s also not the answer. That’s not the Wyoming way.”
Driskill replied the bill wouldn’t prohibit negotiations between the two parties.
“It stops the ability of one holding a gun to the other’s head,” he said.
While they didn’t have time to take action on the bill, committee members will continue the discussion and likely vote on the proposal during their next meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday in the Capitol Extension.