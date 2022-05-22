LARAMIE – A settlement appears to have been reached in a civil lawsuit brought against Albany County officers involved in the 2018 shooting death of Robbie Ramirez.
Records filed with U.S. District Court in Cheyenne show that a verbal notice of settlement was made to the court May 2.
Ramirez’s mother, Debra Hinkel, filed the wrongful death lawsuit Sept. 1, 2020. In 2019, a grand jury declined to indict former Albany County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Derek Colling of manslaughter in Ramirez’s death.
Colling killed Ramirez by shooting him three times during a traffic stop in 2018. Two of bullets struck Ramirez in the back.
Hinkel, along with community advocates, has maintained that the killing was an unjustified use of force against her son, who was unarmed and struggled with mental illness. The lawsuit also claims Colling has a history of excessive use of force, which the sheriff at the time, David O’Malley, has been accused of overlooking.
The killing ignited protests and local events demanding Colling be fired and for local law enforcement to employ safer practices.
The former sheriff was aware of instances where Colling killed a teenager and beat a civilian while working at a police department in Las Vegas, and defended him after Ramirez’s death, according to court records.
A community group, Albany County for Proper Policing, was created and members attended county commission meetings, started petitions to remove O’Malley from office and demand body and dash camera footage. The group brought a petition with 2,608 signatures to the Peace Officer and Standards Training office calling for Colling’s decertification.
O’Malley retired from his position in November 2020. Peggy Trent, the Albany County Attorney in charge of the grand jury trial, left her position in spring 2021. Neither said it was because of the community response to the shooting. Colling also resigned from ACSO in spring 2021.
In March, Hinkel claimed in court filings that video evidence submitted from Colling’s body camera after the shooting was intentionally altered to omit the last five seconds of footage. The video submitted in response to the lawsuit also has no sound and ends a second before Colling begins shooting Ramirez.
Similarly, dash camera video was altered to delete recordings of the beginning of the encounter, as well as secondary camera feeds, the evidence audit log and sound, the court motion claims.
The missing pieces of evidence are crucial to the lawsuit, as they would have provided a perspective of the shooting other than Colling’s testimony, Hinkel’s motion says. Video of the final shots Colling took could have supported the lawsuit’s claim that Ramirez was not a threat and that Colling’s use of force was not justified.
Legal teams for Colling and O’Malley have denied the accusations.
As of Tuesday, Roy Jacobson, a member of Hinkel’s legal team, said it was not at liberty to discuss the potential settlement beyond what’s reflected in the court record.