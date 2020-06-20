CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College is now accepting applications for two new Bachelor of Applied Science degrees, according to a news release.
Starting this fall, students can begin earning their BAS in applied management or health care administration. Prospective students must already possess an Associate of Applied Science in any field.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our current and former students to get an advanced degree,” Jeff Shmidl, interim program director of Business & Finance, said in the release.
LCCC worked closely to survey area businesses and industry sectors regarding the knowledge, skills and abilities needed in the workplace. Feedback was used to incorporate the course design and content of the programs. Businesses interested in assisting with internships provided input into the course content and desired program outcomes. College faculty and current and potential students were also surveyed to determine the level of interest in the programs, various pathways for students and flexibility of the offerings.
“In Laramie County, and across Wyoming, we recognize the importance of helping more individuals access a path to a bachelor’s degree. It is critical for our current and future economic success,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer said in the release.
The application deadline for the programs is July 15. For more help with the application process, contact admissions@lccc.wy.edu. Information about these programs is also available at lccc.wy.edu/BAS.