CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College has announced a new partnership with ServeWyoming, a federal volunteer generation fund program.
Beginning this summer, LCCC students will have an opportunity to complete a service learning project at a Laramie County nonprofit agency. LCCC and the ServeWyoming program want to connect students to volunteering opportunities, allow them to engage in meaningful service to their community, and develop projects designed to utilize volunteerism as a solution to community-based issues and problems.
The program will be open to 20 students based on educational background and interests. Each student will be assigned an industry mentor and will spend 10-20 hours working on and completing their projects.
LCCC’s newly introduced academic pathways are designed to connect students to the greater community and create meaningful and essential student experiences.
“We believe this partnership is just the beginning of this growth and connection opportunity for our students,” said Carole Boughton, LCCC business and accounting pathway coordinator.
Currently, 10 business and accounting pathway students have applied to be part of this inaugural program.
Moving into the fall of 2021, LCCC looks to also introduce this opportunity into its ITS Pathway. “It is important to offer LCCC student’s opportunities, like ServeWyoming, to help them gain valuable skills and experience to enhance their resumes and reinforce classroom instruction,” said Troy Amick, information technology faculty.
Nonprofit agencies interested in hosting a student to complete a project or community members who are interested in volunteering to mentor students during their project should contact Carole Boughton at 307-778-4399 or cboughto@lccc.wy.edu.