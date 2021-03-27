CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees have approved the addition of an Esports team at LCCC, beginning this fall.
LCCC’s Esports team will begin with 20 student-athletes that will compete in both the upcoming fall and spring semesters. The process for hiring the first Esports coach is underway. Once hired, the coach will be responsible for the recruiting of team members.
An Esports club has been in existence at LCCC since 2019. The club has more than 30 members, and some members of the Esports club are anticipated to become members of the Esports team. Like the other sports teams at LCCC, Esports team members are eligible for scholarships through the LCCC Athletic Department.
LCCC will be one of four Region IX schools that currently have competitive Esports teams, with five more schools considering adding a team. Eathletes will compete with Region IX teams and teams from across the country. Currently, the NJCAAE reports that more than 1,100 students participate in Esports across the United States.
The home of Esports at LCCC will be the Merrell Student Activity Lounge, located in the college’s new residence hall. LCCC will provide gaming computers for students, or students are invited to use their own devices.
For more information on LCCC Esports, contact Cindy Henning at chenning@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1185.