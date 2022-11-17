...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult. Falling and blowing
snow will create low visibilities. The cold wind chills as low
as 20 degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Laramie County Community College and Blue Federal Credit Union announced a new partnership Nov. 17, as the LCCC Board of Trustees approved the naming of the Blue Federal Credit Union Recreation and Athletics (RAC) Complex the night before. Courtesy
The Laramie County Community College and Blue Federal Credit Union announced a new partnership Nov. 17, as the LCCC Board of Trustees approved the naming of the Blue Federal Credit Union Recreation and Athletics (RAC) Complex the night before. Courtesy
The Recreation and Athletic Complex is pictured at Laramie County Community College on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College and Blue Federal Credit Union announced a new partnership Thursday morning, as the LCCC Board of Trustees approved the naming of the Blue Federal Credit Union Recreation and Athletics (RAC) Complex the night before.
Community college officials said in a statement that the partnership between LCCC and Blue is an opportunity for both organizations to reach even deeper into the community and support the work happening at both institutions.
They will host a joint press conference Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. in the LCCC Student Lounge in celebration of the announcement.
Blue joins other project partners to help move the RAC renovation and expansion forward, while also seeking opportunities to engage with students and continue making a positive impact, according to the release. To date, Blue's sponsorship is the largest private contribution to the project, and one of the most significant investments in the Cheyenne community.
Blue vice president of public relations Michele Bolkovatz told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday that the donation amount will not be disclosed, but the credit union is grateful for its members, employees and board of directors for making the contribution possible.
“As a community connector, we couldn’t be more excited to work with Dr. Schaffer and LCCC in this new lifetime partnership,” said Stephanie Teubner, president and CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union, in the release. “As LCCC continues to improve and upgrade their campus, we look forward to helping their staff and students discover pathways to realize their possibilities."
The mission and goals of the two organizations align in many ways, according to officials. Blue’s mission is to discover pathways to realize possibilities, while LCCC works to connect students with pathways to careers and education. Both organizations have had a presence in Cheyenne for more than 50 years, and are designed to make a difference to the communities and populations they serve, in meaningful and impactful ways.
The new partnership will extend outside of the walls of the RAC and into the classroom, as representatives of Blue said they look forward to making connections with students through guest presentations, internships and community engagement opportunities. The community college also recognized Blue as a project partner, and officials said they look forward to the growing opportunities for engagement on the LCCC campus and during athletic events.
“We are excited to grow and build our partnership with Blue,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer said in the release. “There are so many ways our organizations align, such as our missions and institutional focus, who we serve, and that we both are working to improve individual lives and our community as a whole. This opportunity not only helps us make a physical improvement on our campus; it opens doors for us to create growth experiences for our students, employees and our service area.”
LCCC recently broke ground on the $25 million renovation and anticipates the project to be completed in the spring of 2024.
For more information on the RAC renovation and expansion, visit lccc.wy.edu/RAC.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.