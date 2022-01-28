CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College will host its second Pathways Day on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The event is an opportunity for all high school juniors and seniors to experience the college’s eight Pathways.
Participating students will explore various Pathways with hands-on activities, games and a chance to experience what it’s like to work in the career field they are interested in. Additionally, students will have a chance to win a scholarship to LCCC by participating in the event.
In 2020, LCCC officially launched its Pathway structure, a change from its previous academic structure focusing on majors and degrees. In the Pathways model, the college provides students with an opportunity to explore their career interests and then align them with a program that will help students achieve their career goals. LCCC currently has eight Pathways: Agriculture & Equine; Business & Accounting; Communication & Creative Arts; Health Sciences & Wellness; Human & Public Services; Information Technology; Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM); and Trades & Technical Studies.
Students entering LCCC’s Pathways will participate in a common first semester for all programs within a Pathway, allowing students the opportunity to learn about the programs without losing time or credits.
Those interested in attending LCCC’s Pathways Day can register online at lccc.wy.edu/PathwaysDay. Space is limited, and registration closes Feb. 11.
For additional information on LCCC, contact the school's Admissions & Academic Advising teams at admissions@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1212.