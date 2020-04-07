CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College continues to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the campus and the community.
Three key updates have recently been shared:
VIRTUAL CAMPUS: LCCC will continue to offer all classes and services virtually through at least May 15. The closure of the Children’s Discovery Center and the Dental Hygiene Clinic will remain in effect through May 15. College administration will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.
COMMENCEMENT: The commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for May 16, will not take place as planned. The college is working with students to determine additional options to celebrate their achievements, including the possibility of a ceremony later this year or a virtual/video event.
EMPLOYEES: All LCCC employees (full-time, part-time, and students workers) will continue to be paid during the closure.
For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19’s impact on LCCC and its services, visit lccc.wy.edu/covid. For questions related to these items or LCCC’s response to the current situation, contact Troy Rumpf at trumpf@lccc.wy.edu.