LCCC concert

Laramie County Community College's music, theatre and arts departments will present a Heroes & Villains performance on March 5. Admission is free. 

 LCCC

CHEYENNE – A collaboration between Laramie County Community College’s music, theatre and arts departments will bring a performance exploring heroism and villainy to the community. 

Heroes & Villains is set for 7 p.m. March 5 in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. The performance includes the Jazz Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, Cantorei Choir, Collegiate Choir and the Wind Ensemble.

