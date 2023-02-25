...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may create visibility
reductions less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Laramie County Community College's music, theatre and arts departments will present a Heroes & Villains performance on March 5. Admission is free.
CHEYENNE – A collaboration between Laramie County Community College’s music, theatre and arts departments will bring a performance exploring heroism and villainy to the community.
Heroes & Villains is set for 7 p.m. March 5 in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. The performance includes the Jazz Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, Cantorei Choir, Collegiate Choir and the Wind Ensemble.
In addition to the musical offerings, Heroes & Villains will include a display of paintings from LCCC art students, who were asked to paint based on their inspiration from the music.
Those familiar with LCCC’s concerts know ensemble directors typically introduce performances and interact with the audience. For Heroes & Villains, however, theatre students will come to the stage dressed in character. The students were invited to choose their costume and write a monologue inspired by the music they’ll be introducing.
“The heroes will be dressed up as James Bond or Hercules or Rudy, and villains might come out as a stormtrooper or Darth Vader,” LCCC music instructor Frank Cook said in a news release.
The heroism and villainy themes will derive from many cultures, including American, German, Greek and Roman.