CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a Board Retreat on Friday, Aug. 13, beginning at noon in the College Community Center (CCC) Building, room 128.

The Board of Trustees will be discussing the draft strategic plan, the Albany County Campus, and will be approving new programs for the Fall of 2022. Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. Attendees that have not been fully vaccinated are strongly recommended to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. The meeting agenda can be found a lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.

There will not be public comment during the retreat.

