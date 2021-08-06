...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Saturday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Includes much of Southeast Wyoming except for Goshen county
which includes the town of Torrington and eastern Laramie county
which includes the town of Pine Bluffs.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Saturday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
LCCC Board of Trustees announce upcoming board retreat
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a Board Retreat on Friday, Aug. 13, beginning at noon in the College Community Center Building, room 128.
The Board of Trustees will be discussing the draft strategic plan, the Albany County campus and will be approving new programs for the fall of 2022.
Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. Attendees that have not been fully vaccinated are strongly recommended to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. The meeting agenda can be found online at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
There will not be public comment during the retreat.