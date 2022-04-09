...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
LCCC Board of Trustees announces April board, committee meetings
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. in the College Community Center, Room 128.
Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. Attendees are recommended to practice social distancing while in attendance. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Anyone that would like to provide public comment during the meeting may attend in person or submit a request to make a comment via Zoom by emailing president@lccc.wy.edu, before 5 p.m. April 20.
The facilities and finance committee will meet at 11 a.m. the same day in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1102.