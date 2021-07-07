CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its annual public budget hearing and regular business meeting on Wednesday, July 21, at 7 p.m., in the Community College Center, Room CCC 128.
Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. Attendees that have not been fully vaccinated are strongly recommenced to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Anyone who wants to provide public comment during the meeting may attend in person or submit a request to make a comment via Zoom by emailing president@lccc.wy.edu before 5 p.m. July 21.
The facilities and finance committee will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room.
For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1287.