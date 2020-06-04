CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees announced the following meetings will be held in June:
• Facilities and finance committee: 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 10
• Trustees’ monthly meeting: 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 17
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these meetings will be held virtually via Zoom. Board meetings are open to the public; executive sessions are not.
Full meeting agendas, past meeting minutes and information to access the meetings can be found at lccc.wy.edu/about/board.