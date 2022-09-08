CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in the College Community Center, room 128.

Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. Attendees are recommended to practice social distancing while in attendance. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the board’s YouTube channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found online at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.

