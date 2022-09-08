...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming along and east
of the Laramie range.
WHEN...Through 1PM Friday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Idaho wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
LCCC Board of Trustees announces September business meetings
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in the College Community Center, room 128.
Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. Attendees are recommended to practice social distancing while in attendance. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the board’s YouTube channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found online at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Anyone who would like to provide public comment during the meeting may attend in person or submit a request to make a comment via Zoom by emailing president@lccc.wy.edu before 5 p.m. on Sept. 21.
The facilities and finance committee will meet at 11 a.m. the same day in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1102.