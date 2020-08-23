CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Members of the public who wish to engage with this meeting must do so via the Zoom meeting platform. Instructions on how to access the meeting, as well as agendas and minutes, can be found at lccc.wy.edu/about/board.
Additionally, the Facilities and Finance Committee will meet at 11 a.m. the same day in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room, 1400 E. College Drive.
For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1153.