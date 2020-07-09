CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its annual public budget hearing and regular business meeting at 6 p.m. July 15 in the ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building on the LCCC campus.
Members of the public who wish to attend this meeting are strongly encouraged to do so via the Zoom meeting platform. Instructions on how to access the meeting that way, as well as meeting agendas and minutes, can be found at lccc.wy.edu/about/board.
Those who attend the meeting in person will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols. The physical meeting will be limited to 25 people, and all attendees will be screened before being allowed to enter the room.