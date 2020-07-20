CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting this week to consider CARES Act funding and purchases.
The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.
The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act is an economic stimulus package created in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the pandemic, this meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Board meetings are open to the public; executive sessions are not. Full meeting agendas, past meeting minutes and information to access the meetings can be found at lccc.wy.edu/about/board.