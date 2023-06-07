CHEYENNE – Ceramics that showcase pottery-making processes and the experiential qualities of working in the art studio will be featured in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery this summer at Laramie County Community College.

For the last 18 years, Michael Lemke has been a University of Northern Colorado art professor, previously teaching high school and working as a full-time potter. The exhibit he brings to LCCC will give viewers the feeling of working with clay.

