Laramie County Community College Human and Public Services Coordinator Danielle Ryan was recognized as the 2022 Women's Leadership Award Winner by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College Human and Public Services Coordinator Danielle Ryan was recognized as the 2022 Women's Leadership Award winner Friday by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. 

"This year’s award winner is no stranger to our community," the chamber said in a released statement. "She has a longstanding reputation for unwavering community support and business success, and she exemplifies the true meaning of the Women’s Leadership Award. There is not a day that goes by where you won’t see her demonstrating how female leaders have a strong footprint in business, civic and community engagement."


