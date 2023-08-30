CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Ag and Equine Pathway was selected as the Region I winner of the National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Postsecondary Agriculture Program Award.
Region 1 includes Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, Alaska and Hawaii.
The Outstanding Postsecondary Agriculture Program Award recognizes exemplary postsecondary institutions, and full-time young farmer and adult ag ed programs. LCCC’s recognition for this award is based on its program mission, curricula, leadership development, partnerships, marketing and professional growth.
Lindsey Freeman, Ag and Equine Program director, said the pathway is on an upward trajectory, with increased enrollment and plenty of examples of student success.
“This is a team effort from all faculty and students in the pathway,” she said in a news release. “It is wonderful that we were selected to receive this award because it gives recognition for the hard our pathway has put in.”
The pathway’s programs include ag business, animal science, equine management, natural resource management, ag production technology and more. There are also plans to expand the number of programs offered next year.
“We’re proud of the recognition earned by our faculty, and the vote of confidence it represents from their high school partners in Albany, Carbon and Laramie counties,” said Kari Brown-Herbst, LCCC’s senior vice president for Academic Affairs. “We will continue to develop highly-regarded programming in our commitment to prepare students for university transfer and for successful careers in the agricultural sector.”
The National Association of Agricultural Educators is a federation of state agricultural educator associations with more than 9,000 members. The members are involved in school-based agricultural education at any level, from middle school through postsecondary, and state and national agricultural education leadership.
For more information about the Ag and Equine Pathway or LCCC, visit lccc.wy.edu or call 307-778-1212.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.