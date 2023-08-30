CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Ag and Equine Pathway was selected as the Region I winner of the National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Postsecondary Agriculture Program Award.

Region 1 includes Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, Alaska and Hawaii.

