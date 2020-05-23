CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College has received approval from the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board so that educators can take LCCC’s package of courses in computer science and be endorsed to teach that subject in their school districts.
“Until recently, there was only one instructor in the entire state certified in computer science,” Rob Van Cleave, who oversees the computer science program at LCCC, said in a news release. “If an already-certified teacher completes the list of courses in our approved endorsement list, the PTSB will certify that teacher to be able to instruct computer science courses at the high school level.”
The endorsement is 15 credit hours, and two of those courses are being offered at LCCC this summer for those who would like to get a head start on the education. All courses in this package are offered online, and all courses will also be available in the fall semester.
Van Cleave also shared that the recent mandate from the Wyoming Legislature to offer computer science at all grade levels gives even greater need for LCCC to offer this opportunity to teachers.
For more information about the program, go online to lccc.wy.edu/K12CS, email rvanclea@lccc.wy.edu or call 307-778-1331. To apply to the college, visit lccc.wy.edu.