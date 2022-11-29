Christmas music FILE 1

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s Music Department will bring seasonal cheer to campus with the Fifth Annual Holiday Collage at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium.

The performance is free and open to the public. 


