CHEYENNE – A pair of concerts celebrating aspects of American culture are set for Veterans Day weekend at Laramie County Community College in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. Both performances are free and open to the public.

“Honoring Our Veterans” will be presented by the Cheyenne Brass Band and the LCCC Wind Ensemble at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and will feature music written for the military or in support of military endeavors.


