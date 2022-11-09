CHEYENNE – A pair of concerts celebrating aspects of American culture are set for Veterans Day weekend at Laramie County Community College in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. Both performances are free and open to the public.
“Honoring Our Veterans” will be presented by the Cheyenne Brass Band and the LCCC Wind Ensemble at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and will feature music written for the military or in support of military endeavors.
The Cheyenne Brass Band will perform a number of pieces, including a new arrangement of the “The Star-Spangled Banner” that was premiered by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and arranged by Sean O’Loughlin; the great Glenn Miller jazz standard “American Patrol;” and a unique arrangement of “The Armed Forces Salute” by Stephen Bulla. Finally, the Brass Band will close with “The National Emblem March.”
The Wind Ensemble will open with “Early Light,” a take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Carolyn Bremer. Following will be marches by Henry Mancini; Yitzhak Graziani’s “Variations on Haydn’s Theme,” featuring soloist retired Sgt. 1st Class Susie Fritts of Cheyenne; and two of John Philip Sousa’s most famous marches. The performance will close with “America the Beautiful” by Carmen Dragon.
“Going Home,” presented by the Jazz Ensemble, Choirs and Chamber Orchestra, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
The concert will include Cole Porter’s “You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To,” and local singer Matt Cook will perform George Gershwin’s “Just Another Rhumba.” “God Bless America” will feature local alto saxophonist Matthew Staheli, and, finally, a version of “Johnny Comes Marching Home” called “Johnny Comes Swingin’ Home” will feature local music educators Phil Chambers on trumpet and Logan Vanderlaan on trombone.
The Jazz Band will be followed by the Collegiate Chorale, performing folk hymns arranged by Gwyneth Walker. “Standin’ In the Need of Prayer” will feature the South High School Choir. The Cantorei Choir will perform “What a Wonderful World,” followed by a performance of the second and third songs from “Trois Chansons” by Maurice Ravel.
The Chamber Orchestra will close out Sunday’s concert by performing a variety of pieces, including “Point Lookout (A Fantasy on Civil War Songs),” composed by Brian Balmages and containing several familiar Civil War tunes.
For more information on the events and LCCC’s music programs, contact Frank Cook at fcook@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1306.