CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Department of Art has announced its collaboration with Volunteers for America for the Empty Bowl fundraiser on Sept. 21.

This partnership brings together artistry and altruism, as LCCC art students, Art Department faculty member Ron Medina and LCCC Life Enrichment faculty member TJ Storer have generously donated handcrafted ceramic bowls for the Empty Bowl silent purchase event.

