CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Department of Art has announced its collaboration with Volunteers for America for the Empty Bowl fundraiser on Sept. 21.
This partnership brings together artistry and altruism, as LCCC art students, Art Department faculty member Ron Medina and LCCC Life Enrichment faculty member TJ Storer have generously donated handcrafted ceramic bowls for the Empty Bowl silent purchase event.
Empty Bowl is an annual event that raises funds to support the mission of Volunteers for America, which provides critical services to those in need within the community.
The ceramic bowls, crafted by LCCC's talented student artists and faculty, will be available for purchase during the Empty Bowl event.
“Each unique bowl serves as a symbol of unity and compassion, reminding us of our collective responsibility to support those facing food insecurity and hardship,” said Michael Lange, program director of Fine and Performing Arts at LCCC, in a news release.
In addition to the Empty Bowl fundraiser, LCCC alum Tamara Rodgers, owner of Silver Sage Ceramics, is hosting a special hand-building class at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at her studio. This class will provide an opportunity for individuals to create their own bowls, which will also be included in the Empty Bowl event. Interested individuals can visit Silver Sage Ceramics' website at silversageceramics.com/classes.
"The LCCC Art Department is excited to participate in this fundraising event with Volunteers of America. The project is a great example of the value of the arts to help strengthen our local community," Lange said.