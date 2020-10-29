CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s Adult Career and Education System has an opportunity for past students who may not have completed their testing.
Any ACES students who started, but did not finish their high school equivalency are eligible for this new program. Between Thanksgiving and mid-January, the ACES team will work with those students in a more individualized, focused format.
Completion could lead to these students next being able to enroll in college or a variety of career training programs, according to a news release.
This program is open to anyone who has taken at least one HiSET test, but hasn’t completed or did not pass all of their tests. According to statistics from the organization, roughly 250 area students could benefit from this completion.
To register, or for more information about this opportunity, contact the ACES office at awinn@lccc.wy.edu or 307-637-2450.