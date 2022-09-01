CHEYENNE – The first musical performance of the fall semester at Laramie County Community College will feature faculty members offering a diverse array of pieces meant to inspire students and entertain the public.
The Music Faculty Showcase is free and set for Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at LCCC.
The event includes seven faculty members who will specialize in cello, guitar, trumpet, trombone and vocal performances.
Bethany Smith-Jacobs, LCCC vocal instructor and choir director, will be singing several arias – self-contained vocal showpieces from operas – from “Carmen,” for which she is in a leading role for upcoming performances in Billings, Montana.
June Bowser, another LCCC vocal instructor, will sing an aria from German composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” as a preview of her full recital at the Cathedral of St. Mary on Sept. 18. Romina Monsanto, LCCC cello instructor, will play “Shades” by Daijana Wallace. Trumpet instructor Andrew Mrozinsky and trumpeter Ron Swim will perform Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Two Trumpets.”
The Capital City Brass Quintet – including the trumpeters, LCCC music instructors Frank Cook and Cindy Schmid, and tubist Doug Parks – will conclude the program.
It will be the second Music Faculty Showcase performed in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium.
Seeing faculty members perform early in the academic year helps give students some trajectory in their own studies, Cook said.
“Last year, the week after the recital was the fullest the practice rooms have ever been, so I do think there’s some level of inspiration there,” he said.
For more information on this year’s Music Faculty Showcase and LCCC’s music programs, contact Frank Cook at fcook@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1306.